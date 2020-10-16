H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.