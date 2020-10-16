H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. AlphaValue downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.65.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.