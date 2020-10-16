H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Trading Down 19.6%

H C Slingsby PLC (LON:SLNG) shares dropped 19.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63). Approximately 984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.77. The company has a market cap of $675,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.52.

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider Morgan Morris purchased 2,500 shares of H C Slingsby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

