Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWRE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.42 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,552.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $1,356,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,137.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,541 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,393,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,804,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

