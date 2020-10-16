Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

