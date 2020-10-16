Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €35.16 ($41.36) and last traded at €36.00 ($42.35). 169,593 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.34 ($43.93).

GLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.57 ($80.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.84. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.91.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

