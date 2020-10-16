Gravity (GZRO) Market Cap Reaches $12,541.19

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Gravity has a market cap of $12,541.19 and $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Gravity has traded down 84.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00267212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00093131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00034555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.01416505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00149490 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,257,264 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,257,264 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

