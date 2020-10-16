Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 135,000 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

BBU stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

