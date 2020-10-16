Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

GS stock opened at $208.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

