Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 59.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

