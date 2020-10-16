GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,856.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $194,475.08 and approximately $4,856.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002589 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004315 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,536,985 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

