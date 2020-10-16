GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £115.20 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.81) per share, for a total transaction of £115.20 ($150.51).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, for a total transaction of £121.60 ($158.87).

On Tuesday, August 11th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,598 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £127.84 ($167.02).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,376.20 ($17.98) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,476.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,576.96.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

