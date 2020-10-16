Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.90 million, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

