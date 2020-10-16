Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Main First Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GBERY stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. Givaudan has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $60.85.

