Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 869,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

