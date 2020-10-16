Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Getinge has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

