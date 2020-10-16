GET Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,626.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $65,626.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

