GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $2.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. GalianoGoldInc . traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. 924,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,006,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,512,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

