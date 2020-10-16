Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.87 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

