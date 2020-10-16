FY2024 EPS Estimates for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Boosted by Analyst

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton’s FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

PTON opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $570,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505 over the last quarter.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

