FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $13.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.19.

VRTX opened at $215.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $173.62 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.87.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.