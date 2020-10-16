FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIT. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Wipro stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 32.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Wipro by 56.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

