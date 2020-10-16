FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

