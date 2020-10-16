FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Community Bank System, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

CBU stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after buying an additional 342,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $6,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.