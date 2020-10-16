FY2020 EPS Estimates for Worldline SA Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Worldline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

WWLNF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

WWLNF opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Worldline has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

