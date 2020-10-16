FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $10.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.25. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

