FY2020 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.75. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

