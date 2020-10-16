FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Niu Technologies – Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NIU. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.