FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MONDI PLC/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MONDI PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get MONDI PLC/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. MONDI PLC/ADR has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About MONDI PLC/ADR

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONDI PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.