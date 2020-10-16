Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.62.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,251.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $125.96.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $630,552.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after buying an additional 79,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after buying an additional 106,286 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 173.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.