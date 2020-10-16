FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.18). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FreightCar America by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FreightCar America by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FreightCar America by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.97. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

