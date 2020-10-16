Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) & Unifi (OTCMKTS:UFI) Critical Review

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) and Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Unifi has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortran has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unifi and Fortran’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifi $606.51 million 0.42 -$57.24 million ($0.59) -23.66 Fortran N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortran has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unifi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Unifi shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Unifi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Fortran shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Unifi and Fortran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifi -9.44% -2.76% -1.80% Fortran N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Unifi and Fortran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fortran 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unifi currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Unifi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unifi is more favorable than Fortran.

Summary

Fortran beats Unifi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The Nylon segment provides virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel, hosiery, medical markets. The Brazil segment manufactures and sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in South America. The Asia segment primarily sells polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets principally in Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE and PROFIBER brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements. The company's subsidiaries include The New Telephone Company, Inc.; CCI-Telecom, Inc.; B & L Telephone, LLC; and Fortran Communications, Inc. Fortran Corporation was formerly known as Burke Mills Inc. and changed its name to Fortran Corporation in February 2013. Fortran Corporation was founded in 1948 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

