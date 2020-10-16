Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRTN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Fortran has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

Get Fortran alerts:

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.