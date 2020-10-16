FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.51. 14,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 73,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.17% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.