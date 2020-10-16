FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:LKOR) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.95. Approximately 937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

