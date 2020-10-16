First United Bank Trust Sells 95 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

