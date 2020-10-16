First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 74,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 135,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Get First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.