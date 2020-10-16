First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QABA stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

