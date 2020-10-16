First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.20. Approximately 1,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,608,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

