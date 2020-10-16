First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.89 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 47,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 66,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.