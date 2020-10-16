First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.17 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 9,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 30,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 93,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.