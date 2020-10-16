First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Down 0.7%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.94 and last traded at $45.02. 49,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 244,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

