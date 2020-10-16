First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 132.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.