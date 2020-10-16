Financial Review: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Golub Capital BDC (OTCMKTS:GBDC)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fairfax Financial and Golub Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golub Capital BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.31%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Golub Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.68 $516.34 million N/A N/A Golub Capital BDC $172.30 million 13.01 -$18.58 million $1.27 10.55

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A N/A N/A Golub Capital BDC -41.24% 7.16% 3.54%

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Fairfax Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

