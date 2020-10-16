Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Short Interest Update

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 116,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

