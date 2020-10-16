Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

