Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,558 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $54.24 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

