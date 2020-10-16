Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Invests $810,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

