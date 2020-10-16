Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.