Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,862,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $272,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

